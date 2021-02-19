Heavy police presence at Walgreens parking lot in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens in Davenport Tuesday evening.

At around 6:20 p.m. a heavy police presence can be seen in front of the Walgreens Pharmacy on Kimberly Road and Division Street. The area is blocked off with caution tape.

A TV6 crew on the scene says that they saw 13 bullet holes on the front windshield of a white vehicle in the parking lot. They also saw at least 60 evidence tags on the ground.

A crime scene unit can also be seen in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with TV6 for the latest information.

