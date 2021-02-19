Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Walgreens parking lot in Davenport

Davenport police are on the scene of an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens Tuesday night.
Davenport police are on the scene of an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens Tuesday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens in Davenport Tuesday evening.

At around 6:20 p.m. a heavy police presence can be seen in front of the Walgreens Pharmacy on Kimberly Road and Division Street. The area is blocked off with caution tape.

A TV6 crew on the scene says that they saw 13 bullet holes on the front windshield of a white vehicle in the parking lot. They also saw at least 60 evidence tags on the ground.

A crime scene unit can also be seen in the area.

Large police presence at Walgreens at N. Kimberly & Division. Area blocked off

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Thursday, February 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back with TV6 for the latest information.

