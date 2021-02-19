Advertisement

Police investigating after bomb threat is made at Burlington High School

Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington High School.(kwqc, burlington community school district)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Students were dismissed from school early Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Burlington High School.

In a Facebook post, school officials with the district said the high school students were dismissed from the building following the threat.

Police say they were called to the high school just after 2 p.m. Once officers arrived, they, along with school staff, evacuated the building.

Once the building was evacuated officers began an “extensive search” of the building and did not locate any devices.

“Those living close to BHS may walk home,” school officials said. “Busses will be provided for other students needing transportation even if they are not normally bus students.”

Posted by BCSD Burlington Community School District on Friday, February 19, 2021

Officials added the other schools were placed in a stay-put until the end of the school day.

Busses may be running late as they provide transportation for the high school students officials said.

Detectives are following up on the active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

