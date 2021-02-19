Illinois officials report 2,219 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting 1,170,902 cases and 20,192 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Thursday night, 1,596 people were reportedly hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 366 people were in the intensive care unit and 190 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.8%, IDPH reported The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.3%.

As of midnight Thursday, 2,060,706 vaccines, including 271,142 for long-term care facilities, have been administered in Illinois. IDPH reported 507,862 people, or nearly 4% of the total population, had completed the two-shot vaccine series.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,460 doses. On Thursday, 83,673 doses were administered, marking the highest single-day amount of vaccines administered in the state, according to IDPH.

