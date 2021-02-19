In-person early voting announced for Scott County

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The auditor in Scott County, Iowa has announced in-person early voting for the special elections.

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Roxanna Moritz, announced Friday in-person absentee ballots for the March 2, 2021, Special Elections are available in the auditor’s office beginning Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

The office will conduct special elections for the Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley School Districts for revenue purpose statements, and for the Eastern Iowa Community College District for a bond referendum.

In-person absentee voting will be available only at the auditor’s office on the 5th Floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, located at 600 West 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa.

The deadline for in-person absentee voting is March 1, 2021, by 5:00 p.m.

She also announced that mail-in ballots for these elections have been mailed and voters who requested ballots by mail will receive them soon.

