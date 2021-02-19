Advertisement

Iowa officials report 558 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 331,622 cases and 5,336 deaths since the pandemic began. State officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 7.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.1%.

Officials also reported 1,534,388 people have been tested for the virus and 307,596 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 241 people were hospitalized, down from 252 reported Thursday. Of those, 43 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 60 were in the intensive care unit, and 26 were on ventilators.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

