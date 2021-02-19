Advertisement

Iron + Grain Coffe House joins Hilltop Campus Village

Iron + Grain Coffee House has joined the Hilltop Campus Village. Officials with the campus...
Iron + Grain Coffee House has joined the Hilltop Campus Village. Officials with the campus announced a location has been revealed and it is the former Wells Fargo Branch on Main Street.(kwqc, hilltop campus)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iron + Grain Coffee House has joined the Hilltop Campus Village.

Officials with the campus announced a location has been revealed and it is the former Wells Fargo Branch on Main Street.

“With Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Ambrose University, Central High School and around 100 businesses within walking distance, it only makes sense that we’re a perfect neighborhood for amazing coffee shops,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The location has been revealed, and it is the former Wells Fargo branch on Main Street. With Palmer College of...

Posted by Hilltop Campus Village on Friday, January 29, 2021

Streamline Architects posted photos to Facebook of what they call their “vision for the future.”

“Our team is remodeling this former bank building in the Hilltop Campus Village,” officials said in the post. “This new location will feature large windows for natural lighting, a patio with a pergola just like the original location, and industrial touches throughout.”

You can find progress photos on the account below and on TV6 as they become available.

Our vision for the future, Iron + Grain Coffee House in Davenport, IA. Our team is remodeling this former bank building...

Posted by Streamline Architects on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens Thursday night.
Identity released of man shot by police in Walgreen’s parking lot after armed robbery
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning
Police are investigating an incident on the 1400 block of E. Central Park Ave. in Davenport.
Police presence on Central Park Avenue in Davenport
A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport squad car early Thursday
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine

Latest News

Harris is wanted on Failure to Appear charges related to different charges.
Galesburg PD searching for man wanted on Failure to Appear charges
WIU-QC Riverfront campus, Moline
Quad Cities Chamber looking at “options” to replace WIU in Moline
Galesburg police posted a video of what they are calling a “close call” involving a squad car.
Galesburg Police post ‘close call’ video involving semi, squad car
Schmidt, 22, faces charges of Child Pornography and Criminal Sexual Assault
Man arrested by Moline Police on child pornography, sexual assault charges