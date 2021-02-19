Iron + Grain Coffe House joins Hilltop Campus Village

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iron + Grain Coffee House has joined the Hilltop Campus Village.

Officials with the campus announced a location has been revealed and it is the former Wells Fargo Branch on Main Street.

“With Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Ambrose University, Central High School and around 100 businesses within walking distance, it only makes sense that we’re a perfect neighborhood for amazing coffee shops,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Streamline Architects posted photos to Facebook of what they call their “vision for the future.”

“Our team is remodeling this former bank building in the Hilltop Campus Village,” officials said in the post. “This new location will feature large windows for natural lighting, a patio with a pergola just like the original location, and industrial touches throughout.”

