Man arrested by Moline Police on child pornography, sexual assault charges

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - After an investigation by the Moline Police Department’s Juvenile Investigation Division, police have made an arrest regarding a child pornography case.

Bachman Schmidt, 22, of Moline now faces charges of Child Pornography and Criminal Sexual Assault charges after police say they received information that a 12- year-old female had been a victim of a predatory criminal sexual assault. Police say the incident occurred between February 3rd, 2021, and February 18th, 2021.

Through a combination of evidence from a social media platform and interviews conducted by police, the investigators were able to substantiate the allegations and make an arrest. Moline PD were assisted by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office, Center for Youth and Family Services, and the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Schmidt is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Juvenile Investigations Unit at 309-524-2055 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

