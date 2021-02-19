Officials announce 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

Health officials also announced there are 14 patients in the hospital in the county with the virus.

The total number of deaths remains at 302, the total number of confirmed cases is now at 12,713.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

