One person has died, two injured, following fire in Warren

Officials with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced an investigation is...
Officials with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced an investigation is underway following a fatal fire.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARREN, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced an investigation is underway following a fatal fire.

On February 17, just before 4 a.m., the Warren Fire Dept. was called to the 100 block of Clark Street for a home on fire. Once crews arrived, they found a two-story home engulfed.

Fire crews found one person on the porch roof and another who had jumped from a second-story window. Fire officials were informed of another person inside the home and once they found that individual, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The home is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting the Warren Fire Department at the scene: Apple River Fire Department, Stockton Fire Department, Warren Area Ambulance, Warren Police Department, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Jo Daviess County Coroner and Illinois State Fire Marshal Officer.

