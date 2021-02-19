Advertisement

Preparing for the melt

How to manage melting near your home
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that we will finally be out of the deep freeze with temperatures reaching the 30s next week, this will cause concern for how it will all melt. Here are a few tips for your home.

First, if you have a lot of snow on your roof, you can use a roof rake to gently clear the snow off the edge. Make sure you are not directly under your roof so you are not hit with falling ice or snow. Removing this will allow your roof to heat up a bit faster and could help with the ice on gutters. Try to remove as much ice and snow from entrances as you can.

While the ice and snow melt, these small steps could help make the process easier.
While the ice and snow melt, these small steps could help make the process easier.

For the downspouts, give enough room at the bottom to avoid more jamming of ice that tries to get loose. Also clear snow away from storm drains and keep fire hydrants clear.

With the help of sunlight, your snowy driveway will melt faster with a few spots of exposed concrete/asphalt. This will help melt the snow from the bottom up as darker colors absorb more heat.

Let’s see how much snow we can get rid of next week!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens Thursday night.
Identity released of man shot by police in Walgreen’s parking lot after armed robbery
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning
Police are investigating an incident on the 1400 block of E. Central Park Ave. in Davenport.
Police presence on Central Park Avenue in Davenport
A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport squad car early Thursday
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine

Latest News

Harris is wanted on Failure to Appear charges related to different charges.
Galesburg PD searching for man wanted on Failure to Appear charges
Iron + Grain Coffee House has joined the Hilltop Campus Village. Officials with the campus...
Iron + Grain Coffe House joins Hilltop Campus Village
WIU-QC Riverfront campus, Moline
Quad Cities Chamber looking at “options” to replace WIU in Moline
Galesburg police posted a video of what they are calling a “close call” involving a squad car.
Galesburg Police post ‘close call’ video involving semi, squad car