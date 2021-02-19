Preparing for the melt

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that we will finally be out of the deep freeze with temperatures reaching the 30s next week, this will cause concern for how it will all melt. Here are a few tips for your home.

First, if you have a lot of snow on your roof, you can use a roof rake to gently clear the snow off the edge. Make sure you are not directly under your roof so you are not hit with falling ice or snow. Removing this will allow your roof to heat up a bit faster and could help with the ice on gutters. Try to remove as much ice and snow from entrances as you can.

While the ice and snow melt, these small steps could help make the process easier.

For the downspouts, give enough room at the bottom to avoid more jamming of ice that tries to get loose. Also clear snow away from storm drains and keep fire hydrants clear.

With the help of sunlight, your snowy driveway will melt faster with a few spots of exposed concrete/asphalt. This will help melt the snow from the bottom up as darker colors absorb more heat.

Let’s see how much snow we can get rid of next week!

