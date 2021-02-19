Quiet weather to end the work week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be an overall cloudier start to the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the teens through the afternoon and there is a chance for the clouds to produce a few flurries. It will be a warming weekend with Saturday highs in the 20s and back to near freezing by Sunday. On Sunday there will be a chance for snow. There will be a short line of snow showers passing in the early morning with the heaviest falling in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts north are looking to be 2″-4″ while the south sees less. There is even the chance with the slightly above freezing temperatures to see a rain/snow mix in southern counties later in the afternoon. Details still need to be fine-tuned, so continue checking the forecast if you plan to travel Sunday. Into the next week highs will be in the 30s with lows into the teens and 20s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with evening flurries. High: 19º. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few flakes. Low: 3°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 28º. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

