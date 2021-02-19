Quiet weather into the Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies into the night. A stray flurry can’t be ruled out. Lows overnight will chill to the single digits, some areas below Zero if there

is enough clearing in the sky. Mid 20s come our way Saturday and by Sunday we’ll likely jump ABOVE freezing for the first time since early in the month. Highs could

hit the low to mid 30s as some light snow moves through. Right now overall amounts look low, generally 1 to 3 inches with the higher amounts of the wet snow north and west of

the Metro QC which could see around 2 inches. Monday into Tuesday highs are likely to stay put in the mid to upper 30s thanks to the deep snowpack cooling the mild air

as it gets closer to the QCA. There is always a possibility of fog being produced by the mild air melting off the top of the snowpack as it moves into the region.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. A FEW EVENING FLURRIES POSSIBLE. LOW: 3°. WIND: LIGHT

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 28°. WIND: SE 5-10

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SNOW. HIGH: 34°

