Quiet weather to end the work week

Several inches of snow possible on Sunday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We have once again dropped down to zero or slightly below thanks to clear skies and light winds.  This means we will have some sunshine to start the day, but unlike yesterday it won’t be as abundant today.  Clouds move in this afternoon and a few flurries will be likely by this evening.  Temps will top out in the teens today and 20s on Saturday.  All our attention then turns to our next snow chance on Sunday. It appears 2″-4″ of snow is a good bet, especially along and north of I-80 with lighter amounts to the south.  This looks to occur from midday Sunday into the evening. This may warrant a First Alert Day if snow amounts are upped, stay tuned!  Warmer temps are still expected next week with highs in the low 30s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with evening flurries.  High: 19º.  Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few flakes. Low: 5°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy.  High: 27º.

