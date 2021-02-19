Advertisement

Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The federal government is increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives Walgreens.

Starting next week, the pharmacy says it will receive more than 480,000 doses per week.

That’s 300,000 more than its previous weekly allocation.

Walgreens will administer the vaccines in 26 states and territories.

In-store vaccinations began on Feb. 12.

The chain administered almost all of its weekly allotment within three days.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens Thursday night.
Robbery ends in officer-involved shooting in Walgreen’s parking lot
Traffic is backed up following a crash on Interstate 80 near Brady Street Wednesday morning.
Traffic backed-up following I-80 crash Thursday morning
Police are investigating an incident on the 1400 block of E. Central Park Ave. in Davenport.
Police presence on Central Park Avenue in Davenport
A Davenport police squad car was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, police told TV6. Details...
Stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport squad car early Thursday
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine

Latest News

An east Texas baby was delivered at home amid a winter storm.
East Texas couple delivers their baby at home during winter storm
FILE - Mark "Prince Markie Dee" Morales appears at the premiere of his film "Disorderlies," in...
Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 558 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours
Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck...
Haughton neighbors feeding stranded truck drivers
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
Suspected drunk driver plunges off bridge in Wisconsin