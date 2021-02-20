Advertisement

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,922 new cases, 42 deaths, 77K vaccinations reported Saturday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) - Health officials in Illinois reported 1,922 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 42 additional deaths and more than 77,000 doses of vaccine administered the day before, though severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday’s new confirmed and probable case numbers lifted the statewide total to 1,172,824 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll now stands at 20,234, according to IDPH.

Over the last 24 hours, 73,212 tests have been administered to Illinois residents, bringing the state total to 17,547,531 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted in the last seven days stands at 2.8%, health officials said. The positivity rate on individuals tested was at 3.2%.

As of Friday night, 1,551 people were in Illinois hospitals with coronavirus. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 171 patients were on ventilators.

A total of 77,813 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois over the last 24 hours, health officials said Saturday. That lifted the statewide total number of vaccinations to 2,138,519 doses given thus far, including 278,605 administered at long-term care facilities.

A total of 2,256,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, state health officials said, plus 445,200 doses allocated to the federal government’s program for long-term care facilities.

IDPH noted that severe weather has delayed the number of doses delivered to Illinois.

“Weather continues to cause vaccine delivery delays from the federal government,” IDPH said in a statement. “We are in contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine.”

The rolling seven-day daily average of vaccinations stands at 59,190 doses per day, according to IDPH.

