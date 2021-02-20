Advertisement

Figge Art Museum’s New Exhibit: For America

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn did a live interview with Michelle Hargrave, Executive Director of Figge Art Museum, about the brand new exhibit that opens the weekend of February 20, 2021. Watch the segment to learn more. See information facts about the Figge and the exhibit below.

The exhibition For America:  200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design will be on display from Feb 20 - May 16, 2021.  Consisting of nearly 100 paintings spanning the time from the early 19th century through the beginning of the 21st century, this exhibit presents a history of American painting as told by the very artists who created it –or, in other words, an “artist’s art history.”

The National Academy of Design (NAD) is the oldest honorary artistic society in the U.S.

Hargrave mentions that this exhibit can evoke self-reflection and a community dialogue about what it means to be American. There will be a rich variety of educational lectures and events compiled by the Figge to complement the show.

The Figge Art Museum has enacted meticulous COVID protocols with museum capacity, social distancing, and mandatory mask guidelines enforced, allowing visitors to see these important works safely.

"For America" Figge Art Museum Exhibit facts
