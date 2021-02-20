Advertisement

Free Grocery Giveaway February 21

Part of Islamic Center of QC’s Covid relief
Grocery giveaway Sunday February 21 in Moline
Grocery giveaway Sunday February 21 in Moline(Ryan Osborne)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is trying to help Quad City residents who are struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic. This Sunday, February 21, the Islamic Center in Moline will be giving away free groceries. The giveaway will be from 2-3:30 p.m. The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is located at 6005 34th avenue in Moline. The giveaway will be a drive-though distribution and they say all neighbors are welcome to stop by.

