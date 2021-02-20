Advertisement

Inmate of Scott County Jail found dead in cell

The deceased man was found dead in his cell by a correctional officer.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating the Friday morning death of an inmate of the Scott County Jail.

A yet unidentified 27-year-old Caucasian male inmate was found to be unresponsive in his general population cell at the Scott County Jail by a Correctional Officer. Correctional and Medical staff responded immediately and began to attempt to resuscitate the inmate without success. When Medics arrived, the inmate was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be scheduled in the near future and will be conducted at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa. The death does not as of yet appear to be suspicious in nature.

The immediate family of the inmate have been notified, however his identity is currently being withheld for the time being.

This is a developing situation, TV6 will continue to provide further updates as we learn more.

