Lincoln Center: Black History Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Live welcomes KWQC-TV6′s Skubie Mageza and Tracy Singleton, Executive Director of The Lincoln Center of Davenport, to discuss all of the events planned during Black History Month at and surrounding The Lincoln Center including Virtual Talks and TMBC Facebook Lives. Watch the segment to learn more---see contact and location information BELOW.

TMBC---”Together Making a Better Community” at The Lincoln Center--is the hub (on Facebook HERE) for resources, professional services, programs and events for the African American community in the Quad Cities.

The Lincoln Center, Davenport, IA Location & contact information (none)

