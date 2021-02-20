Looking at officer-involved shootings throughout the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - For the second time this month, Quad Cities police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The latest happened Thursday, February 18 at the Walgreen’s parking lot on Division Street.

On Friday, police say 30-year-old Clarence Washington was shot after an exchange of gunfire with police. Authorities say Washington was a suspect in an armed robbery earlier in the day. He was taken to the hospital but has already been released. The officer was not injured.

Officer-involved shootings appear to be happening more frequently in the QC Metro. In the last five years, there have been 13 officer-involved shootings in the Quad Cities. Six of those happened within less than a year. In February, there have already been two.

Before the shooting in a Walgreen’s parking lot, the last shooting with police was Saturday, February 7th in Bettendorf. Police say it happened in an apartment parking lot off Kimberly Ridge Road. Authorities say the suspect, Brian Scott, had been driving for over an hour with a woman, threatening to kill her with a gun. Bettendorf police say he did not comply when asked to exit the vehicle. Scott was shot and killed.

As of 2020, five of the six shootings were fatal. In the 13 shootings since 2015, five of the calls police responded to were for domestic disturbances. Three were due to burglaries.

Davenport had the most officer-involved shootings with five, then Bettendorf and Rock Island each with three, and East Moline and Moline with one each since 2016.

Research from the Washington Post analyzed officer-involved shootings per capita. It shows Illinois has 12 shootings per million people and Iowa has 9 shootings per million people.

The states with the most shootings per capita include New Mexico at 57 and West Virginia at 32 shootings per million.

Other than the two officer-involved shootings in February where investigations haven’t been concluded, all of the shootings in the Quad Cities were ruled justified.

Nationally, data shows the number of officer-involved shootings each year has remained mostly consistent, at around 1-thousand people each year.

The Bettendorf Police Chief says prior to the incident in February, there had only been one other officer-involved shooting in the mid-2000s since the 1980′s.

Moline police say they’ve only had one officer-involved shooting in 20 years, which was in the summer of 2018.

A list of the most recent officer-involved shootings:

February 18, 2021 in Davenport:

Police identified Clarence Washington after an armed robbery earlier in the day. They exchanged gunfire with Washington, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

February 7, 2021 in Bettendorf:

Police say Brian Scott had been driving for over an hour with a woman, threatening to kill her with a gun. Bettendorf police say he did not comply when asked to exit the vehicle.

October 17, 2020 in Rock Island:

Police say 27-year-old Akbar Eaddy left a scene where he was supposedly battering a woman, was chased through a neighborhood and was fatally shot.

September 3, 2020 in Bettendorf:

Police shot and killed Timothy Clevenger after police say he was holding a knife sheath to a 4-year-old girl's neck and a machete against her torso at an in-home daycare.

June 1, 2020 in Davenport:

The officer-involved shooting occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning following a night of unrest. Police say over a dozen rounds had been fired into their vehicle. An officer returned fire, and Marquis Tousant was found dead.

May 16, 2020 in Rock Island:

Rock Island Police responded to a report of two women being held against their will. 37-year-old Kevin Shaw was fatally shot.

