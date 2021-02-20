Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MIAMI, Ohio (CNN) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio got a call about a suspicious package left outside the door of a church and sent the bomb unit to investigate.
Nothing was ticking inside the bag. Instead, the responders heard kittens and found a mother cat and six kittens inside.
A note left inside indicated “Sprinkles” had gone into labor the day before.
All is well for the mom and her babies and they are being cared for by a local animal shelter.
The animals appear to be in good health and are headed to a foster family.
