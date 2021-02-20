Quad Cities Live Featured Artist: Latoya D. Lewis

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC-TV6 showcased the art creations of Latoya D. Lewis in its inaugural Quad Cities Live show on Friday, February 19.

Lewis designed a special logo for KWQC’s new lifestyle and entertainment show honoring Black History Month (throughout February) and the Black Lives Matter movement. Lewis, a high school art teacher, also does her own art centered around faith. Watch the segment to see more of her artwork and to learn more about the artist.

She is part of the Lincoln Center in Davenport where she hosts Tea & Craft parties including one to be held on February 20th. Check out her artwork at this link.

Lewis’ logo is also the featured image on the TV6 news app. TV6 will rotate that image out as other artists are featured.

Interested in having your artwork featured on Quad Cities Live? Send an e-mail to qcl@kwqc.com.

Our producers will contact you about guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.