Sherrard School District receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHERRARD, Ill., (KWQC) - Sherrard School District received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine for teachers and staff. Now all school employees who chose to receive it are fully vaccinated.

School officials say this brings a sense of relief.

“It does help us with having confidence that the staff more than likely won’t get the virus and if they do more than likely it will be a mild case,” says Alan Boucher, Superintendent at Sherrard.

The district says about 170 staff members chose to get the shot.

“That includes all the certified staff, the non-certified staff, the coaches, the volunteers, anyone basically who is inside the school at some point,” says Boucher.

About seventy five percent of the staff opted to get it. Even though most are fully vaccinated, safety protocol will not change.

“The staff will still have to wear a face covering. They will still have to do hand washing and social distancing all throughout the day,” Boucher says.

He adds getting the second dose into arms helps calm worries about needing to return to remote learning.

“We are happy about that because if we have a full staff we can have school. If the staff is out because of quarantine or they have a positive result from a test, then at some point you can’t have school because you don’t have enough staff. It’s just been a lot of work for a lot of people and the good news is that we have been able to get through the year so far and now we are even more confident about the rest of the school year,” Boucher says.

Sherrard says they have had about twenty staff members test positive for COVID so far during the school year. The district is going to school in-person five days per week.

