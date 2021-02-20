Advertisement

Shine On Quad Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Nick Malusky, Director of Shine On Quad Cities, and KWQC TV6′s Joey Donia, join QCL to highlight a live, big dance challenge coming up on February 27 at the Eldridge Community Center. Shine On Quad Cities is a benefit for local businesses that have struggled during COVID shutdowns and mitigation efforts.

Each contestant (such as Joey) dances to raise money for a business or non-profit that has personal meaning. Donia is passionate about King’s Harvest No-Kill Animal Shelter for many reasons---including his rescue pooch James Brown!

Event facts/information are below. Tickets can be purchased HERE or HERE.

Shine On Quad Cities is a benefit for struggling small businesses on Feb. 27, 2021 at the...
