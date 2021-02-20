Advertisement

Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Division & Pleasant Streets

Davenport Police responded to a car accident near the intersection of Division Street and W. Pleasant Street Friday around 6:20 p.m.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a car accident near the intersection of Division Street and W. Pleasant Street Friday around 6:20 p.m.

A TV6 crew on scene says the front of one car is smashed in, with another car in someone’s front yard.

Traffic is temporarily blocked off as police investigate and the vehicles are towed.

Police have not been able to confirm if anyone was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

