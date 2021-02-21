Advertisement

First Alert Day for snow, slick roads 12 PM- 9 PM 02-21-2021

Reduced visibility, snow covered roads Sunday afternoon
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 12 PM Sunday until 9 PM Sunday for snow, slick roads***

Sunday Snow, FAD
Sunday Snow, FAD

A First Alert Day will be in effect Sunday from 12 PM to 9 PM for snow and slick road conditions from the Quad Cities to the northwest. Snow will begin in western counties later Sunday morning and move east through the afternoon and evening. With temperatures to the south in the mid-30s later in the afternoon, those areas will see more rain than snow. The snow that will fall will be more wet and will need more work to clean up than the powdery snow we saw earlier in the week.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes area from the Quad Cities to the northwest.
The Winter Weather Advisory includes area from the Quad Cities to the northwest.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through most of the day tomorrow from the Quad Cities northwest. Sunday afternoon will have reduced visibility while heavier snow falls. Into the afternoon and evening there will be partially to fully covered roads. Through Sunday 1″ to 3″ will fall in the Quad Cities with the heaviest to the northwest.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. of Davenport was found to be unresponsive in his general...
Inmate of Scott County Jail found dead in cell
Davenport police are on the scene of an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens Thursday night.
Identity released of man shot by police in Walgreen’s parking lot after armed robbery
Schmidt, 22, faces charges of Child Pornography and Criminal Sexual Assault
Man arrested by Moline Police on child pornography, sexual assault charges
Davenport Police responded to a car accident near the intersection of Division Street and W....
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Division & Pleasant Streets
WIU-QC Riverfront campus, Moline
Quad Cities Chamber looking at “options” to replace WIU in Moline

Latest News

Power outage graphic
Power outage in Clinton
Additional enforcement of Move Over Law coming in Illinois
While it has been tough, it has also brought many together, reconnecting with a loved one,...
Show Your Love contest
Sherrard School District receives second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Sherrard School District receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine