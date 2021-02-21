First Alert Day for snow, slick roads 12 PM- 9 PM 02-21-2021

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 12 PM Sunday until 9 PM Sunday for snow, slick roads***

Sunday Snow, FAD

A First Alert Day will be in effect Sunday from 12 PM to 9 PM for snow and slick road conditions from the Quad Cities to the northwest. Snow will begin in western counties later Sunday morning and move east through the afternoon and evening. With temperatures to the south in the mid-30s later in the afternoon, those areas will see more rain than snow. The snow that will fall will be more wet and will need more work to clean up than the powdery snow we saw earlier in the week.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes area from the Quad Cities to the northwest.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through most of the day tomorrow from the Quad Cities northwest. Sunday afternoon will have reduced visibility while heavier snow falls. Into the afternoon and evening there will be partially to fully covered roads. Through Sunday 1″ to 3″ will fall in the Quad Cities with the heaviest to the northwest.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

