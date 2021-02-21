First Alert Day this Afternoon and Evening

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon until 9 PM for areas along and north of I-80***

Get ready for another round of winter weather as a good sized system sweeps into the region today. Look for snow developing this afternoon and continuing into this evening. At this point, we could accumulations ranging from 1″ south to as much as 4″, with the highest amounts north of Interstate 80. Amounts will be a bit more limited to the south, as we could see rain mixed in with that snow. Unlike the powdery snow of last week, this will be wet and heavier and harder o clear. Expect slippery roads, some blowing snow and visibility issues, before things wrap up later this evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for our northern counties until 9 PM. Looking toward the work week, conditions should be fairly quiet, with a mix of clouds and sun, and temperatures in the 30′s to near 40 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with snow likely this afternoon. 1″ to 4″ possible with higher amounts north. High: 34°.

TONIGHT: Snow ending by mid evening, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 37°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

