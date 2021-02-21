Increasing clouds overnight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Today temperatures were able to soar well into the 20s near the Quad Cities with the return of southeasterly winds! There will be an increase in clouds overnight while temperatures drop to the low 20s and upper teens. There will also be the potential for fog into the early morning. Tomorrow there will be another round of snow bringing 1″ to 3″ in most spots. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday morning through the evening for the Quad Cities and northwest. This will be heavier, wet snow which will be more work to clear off than the powdery snow we were seeing lately. The heaviest will fall into the afternoon, so there will be partially to fully covered roads into the evening and overnight. Mornings this week will start in the teens and 20s with highs into the 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 19°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon snow. 1″ to 3″ possible. High: 33°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 24°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

