Iowa officials report 400+ positive tests, no additional deaths over 24 hours

Officials also reported 3,953,107 people have been tested for the virus.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 423 additional positive COVID-19 tests and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. IDPH’s new reporting process reports the total number of tests rather than individuals tested.

That brings the statewide total to 359,380 positive tests and 5,336 deaths since the pandemic began. State officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 4.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.0%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 229 people were hospitalized, down from 238 reported Saturday. Of those, 38 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 58 were in the intensive care unit, and 27 were on ventilators.

