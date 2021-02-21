Moline theater looking to bounce back after brutal winter

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the minor effects of the pandemic has been the lack of activities and hobbies, especially in the performing arts. But with Spring right around the corner and COVID cases trending downward nationwide, the Spotlight Theater in Moline is looking to bounce back.

“It really feels great to be back in the theatre, creating again and just being in the space in general,” Spotlight Theater co-owner Brent Tubbs said.

The theater hosted an improv workshop Saturday for all ages, as the theater looks to do more and more in-person work. Tubbs said it couldn’t have come at a better time as many members are looking to improve their well-being.

“We’ve talked to them and it’s just like they need something, it’s really affecting them that they’re depressed, they just kind of feel lost, they don’t know what to do, they’re tired of sitting at home all the time and it’s really affected them,” Tubbs said.

Workshop participant Mark Kulhavy is energized to be back.

“It’s very exciting I’ve wanted, just like everyone else in theater for the last year I really wanted to get back involved and get that feeling of performing in front of a crowd and releasing some of that energy,” he said, “you can only watch so much Netflix.”

Now, the theater is looking to keep it’s positive momentum going heading into Spring.

“We are optimistic that we are moving in the right direction, it does feel like wheels are starting to turn again,” Tubbs said, “We’ve had just a hard year of disappointments and unexpected turns that we’re trying to no plan too far into the future.”

“Going back to my improv analogy, we’re just kind of going with the flow right now,” Tubb said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.