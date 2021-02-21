Advertisement

Power outage in Clinton

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Power line photo credit Noah Boyer)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - There are about 1,220 Alliant Energy customers without power as of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The area without power appears to be focused around Highway 67 and Main Avenue.

The outage started around 7 p.m. due to a piece of equipment that separates power cables breaking, therefore causing the power cables to touch.

Crews are on scene now fixing the equipment. They believe power will be restored by around 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. of Davenport was found to be unresponsive in his general...
Inmate of Scott County Jail found dead in cell
Davenport police are on the scene of an incident in the parking lot of Walgreens Thursday night.
Identity released of man shot by police in Walgreen’s parking lot after armed robbery
Schmidt, 22, faces charges of Child Pornography and Criminal Sexual Assault
Man arrested by Moline Police on child pornography, sexual assault charges
Davenport Police responded to a car accident near the intersection of Division Street and W....
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Division & Pleasant Streets
WIU-QC Riverfront campus, Moline
Quad Cities Chamber looking at “options” to replace WIU in Moline

Latest News

Additional enforcement of Move Over Law coming in Illinois
While it has been tough, it has also brought many together, reconnecting with a loved one,...
Show Your Love contest
Sherrard School District receives second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Sherrard School District receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Sherrard School District receives second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Sherrard School District receives second doses of COVID-19 vaccine