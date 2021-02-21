Power outage in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - There are about 1,220 Alliant Energy customers without power as of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The area without power appears to be focused around Highway 67 and Main Avenue.

The outage started around 7 p.m. due to a piece of equipment that separates power cables breaking, therefore causing the power cables to touch.

Crews are on scene now fixing the equipment. They believe power will be restored by around 9:30 p.m.

