QCA communities announcing snow emergencies

Some QCA communities are announcing snow emergencies ahead of Sunday’s winter weather.
A snowplow clears snow off of Interstate 80 near Earlham, Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. A...
A snowplow clears snow off of Interstate 80 near Earlham, Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. A winter storm that dumped heavy snow on Denver and much of Colorado has moved east into Nebraska and Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Some QCA communities are announcing snow emergencies ahead of Sunday’s winter weather. We’ll update this page as cities announce.

Iowa:

Blue Grass: The mayor of Blue Grass has declared a “winter weather emergency” effective from 12:00 p.m. Sunday until 12:00 p.m. Monday. The City’s Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need.

During this time, the city is asking you not to park on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snowplows to have full access.

Illinois: TBA

