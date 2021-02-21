QCA communities announcing snow emergencies

Some QCA communities are announcing snow emergencies ahead of Sunday’s winter weather. We’ll update this page as cities announce.

Iowa:

Blue Grass: The mayor of Blue Grass has declared a “winter weather emergency” effective from 12:00 p.m. Sunday until 12:00 p.m. Monday. The City’s Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need.

During this time, the city is asking you not to park on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snowplows to have full access.

Illinois: TBA

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.