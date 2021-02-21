Advertisement

Tyson Foods vaccinates employees at Joslin plant

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JOSLIN, Ill., (KWQC) - Tyson employees at the Joslin plant in Rock Island County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Tyson, about 1,000 team members will be vaccinated at the plant over the weekend.

In April, the Rock Island County Health Department confirmed an outbreak of the virus at the Joslin facility.

Officials say most employees are willing to receive the vaccine.

“The majority of team members we have surveyed have said they want to take the vaccine and we saw those results start to play out in Joslin yesterday,” says Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods.

The plant says they will continue to use temperature scanners, workplace dividers, and require masks to keep employees safe. Tyson is adding an incentive for employees who choose to get the shot outside of normal hours.

“We’re going to compensate those workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source,” says Burleson.

Tyson says the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 is low.

“Right now we have a very low incident rate of positive cases in our team members across the country so we feel like we have made great progress, so again offering these vaccinations on-site at no cost to them is really our next step in our response” Burleson says.

Tyson officials were unable to provide a precise number but say “several thousand” Tyson employees across the country have been vaccinated.

