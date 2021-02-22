Argrow’s House of Healing & Hope

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Kit Ford of Argrow’s House joins Quad Cities Live to raise awareness for her non-profit’s mission and personal care products handcrafted by the women recovering from situations of abuse. Ford founded the house by naming it after her grandmother, Argrow, who was a survivor of domestic violence. Watch the segment to learn more about the history of the agency (Dr. Ford began it all by taking a DIY bath bomb class at CraftedQC!

Argrow’s House is a healing house that offers free services for survivors of domestic violence and abuse. It’s also a social enterprise, which hires survivors to create bath and body products that are sold online and in local stores.

Argrow's House / Mailing address: PO Box 3812 / Davenport, Iowa 52808 / 563-528-0892

Argrow's House is celebrating Black History Month with a special gift set that incorporates kente clothe. Kente clothe... Posted by Argrow's House on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

