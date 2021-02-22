Advertisement

AZ Police issue warning after parents find suspected drugs inside Glo Worm

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX, AZ (KWQC) - Police in Phoenix are issuing a warning for anyone who buys used items after a family in Arizona purchased a Glo Worm with suspected drugs inside of it.

Police in a Facebook post said the parents bought the item for their child from a thrift store. When they got home they cleaned the Glo Worm and washed it before giving it to their daughter.

Police said the family then found a sandwich bag filled with over 5,000 pills suspected to be fentanyl.

The family called the police and handed the pills over.

Police said this is a reminder to everyone to inspect all opened and used items for the safety of your family.

‼️WARNING‼️ Parents purchased a glow worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter. When they got to their...

Posted by Phoenix Police Department on Saturday, February 20, 2021

