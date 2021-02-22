Davenport Police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Sunday around 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and Harrison Street.

Multiple Davenport Police Officers were investigating the area under the bridge behind the Davenport Police Station. Officials say they found about 10 shell casings.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.