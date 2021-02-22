Advertisement

Davenport Public Works begin working on winter potholes

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s been snow, ice and now potholes throughout the QCA, additionally complaints have been increasing about huge potholes damaging people’s vehicles in Davenport.

According to Allstate, potholes can puncture your tire, bend or crack your wheel.

It can damage your tire’s sidewall or belts.

Even a minor impact may knock your vehicle out of alignment.

A pothole strike can damage your shocks, struts, or harm your suspension.

Complaints have gotten so bad, Davenport Public Works will have small teams cold patching them.

Starting February 22, 2021 from 9pm-7am February 23, 2021, crews will be repairing significant potholes and old pavement.

Expect road closures of Eastbound E 53rd St. between Tremont and Eastern.

Davenport public works says Westbound travel will not be impacted and Eastbound travel will be detoured at Tremont.

If you spot a pothole in the Davenport area you can call Davenport Public Works at 563-326-7923 or submit a request on their website.

