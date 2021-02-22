Advertisement

Disney+ adds content warning to ‘The Muppet Show’

Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative...
Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative depictions" and "mistreatment of people or cultures."(Source: Disney+ via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is adding a content warning to some episodes of “The Muppet Show.”

The variety show started streaming on Disney+ last week. Viewers will see a warning label before episodes that may feature “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

An episode hosted by Johnny Cash in which he’s standing in front of the U.S. and Confederate flags is labeled.

Another disclaimer pops up before the episode in which folk star Joan Baez does an Indian accent.

A Kenny Rogers episode is also labeled because it shows Muppets dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil.

Disney said the stereotypes were wrong then and they’re wrong now, but instead of removing the episodes, they wanted to acknowledge the issue so people can learn from it.

Disney already uses the disclaimer on other films and programs, like “The Aristocats” and “Dumbo.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Power outage graphic
Power outage in Clinton
Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Friday around 11:50 p.m. near the...
Davenport police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night
The First Alert Day for Sunday will be in effect through 9 PM for northern counties.
First Alert Day for snow, slick roads 12 PM- 9 PM 02-21-2021
27-year-old Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. of Davenport was found to be unresponsive in his general...
Inmate of Scott County Jail found dead in cell

Latest News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
LIVE: Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
LIVE: Biden remarks on small business
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area