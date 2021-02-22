Advertisement

Dubuque man arrested for stealing car with BB gun and later crashing vehicle

A Dubuque man is facing multiple charges after police say he used a B.B. gun to steal a car that he later crashed.
Senna Miller, 20, of Dubuque, Iowa, is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a car...
Senna Miller, 20, of Dubuque, Iowa, is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a car using a BB gun and later crashed the vehicle on Thursday, February 18, 2021.(Dubuque County Jail)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -A Dubuque man is facing multiple charges after police say he used a B.B. gun to steal a car that he later crashed.

According to criminal complaints, Senna Miller, 20, was arrested on Thursday, February 18th.

Police say that at approximately 6:40 P.M. on the day of his arrest, a victim was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius near Davenport Street in Dubuque when they approached Miller walking in the middle of the road. Authorities say the victim attempted to drive around Miller, but that Miller kept walking in their pathway, so the victim pulled over.

The victim told police that they noticed Miller was holding what looked like a handgun in his hand. The victim asked Miller if he wanted their car and Miller said “yes,” according to a criminal complaint. The victim told police that Miller pointed a gun at their chest and told them to “hurry up” while the victim was removing their keys from their wallet.

After the victim called police, the stolen vehicle was later located at 2711 Rhomberg Ave. The car had been crashed and was unoccupied.

Miller was later located and arrested by police walking in a nearby area. Police say Miller resisted as they tried to handcuff him and had to be taken to the ground. As Miller was being taken into custody, police discovered a Daisy Brand BB handgun concealed in his waistband.

Miller was initially charged with 1st Degree Robbery, Interference with Official Acts, OWI, possession of 3.8 grams of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

Miller was later charged with Assault after punching another inmate that was laying down in a holding cell in Dubuque County Jail, according to another criminal complaint.

