EPA takes steps to monitor PFAS in drinking water

Lenexa, Kans. (KWQC) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued two actions to protect public health by addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water. The agency is attempting to address these long-lasting chemicals that can enter drinking water supplies and impact communities across the United States.

Taken together, these two actions will support the agency’s efforts to better understand and ultimately reduce the potential risks caused by this broad class of chemicals. EPA is reproposing the Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR 5) to collect new data on PFAS in drinking water and the agency is reissuing final regulatory determinations for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). EPA is also committed to a flexible approach and working collaboratively with states, tribes, water systems, and local communities that have been impacted by PFAS.

The proposed UCMR 5 would provide new data that is critically needed to improve EPA’s understanding of the frequency that 29 PFAS are found in the nation’s drinking water systems and at what levels. EPA will accept public comment on the proposed UCMR 5 for 60 days, following publication in the Federal Register. EPA will also hold a virtual stakeholder meeting twice during the public comment period.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.