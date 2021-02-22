First Alert Day this evening

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now until 9 PM***

There has been another round of winter weather since the early afternoon moving into the area. This has been bringing sleet, freezing rain and snow and will be continuing through most of the evening. Most places that saw sleet and freezing rain will be seeing a change to snow through the afternoon. There will be reduced visibility and partially to fully covered roads through the evening.

Winter Weather Advisory extended further south (KWQC)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most counties until this evening for slippery road conditions. Near the I-80 corridor is where greater uncertainty lies with the snowfall amounts because warmer air delayed the switch over to snow, so expect 1″-2″ in these areas. The heaviest amounts will be to the northwest reaching 2″-3″. There will be high temperatures in the 30s with lows in the 20s and teens this next week.

TONIGHT: Snow ending, partial clearing. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 37°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Fog, more clearing. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.