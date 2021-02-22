Kirkland’s store coming to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Another store is getting ready to open in the busy Elmore Ave. corridor in Davenport. Kirkland’s plans to open a store in the Elmore Marketplace shopping center at 4235 Elmore Ave. in early March.

The Tennessee-based store chain sells home decor, furniture, and accessories. It operates 434 stores in 37 states, according to its website. Kirkland’s had a store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport several years ago, but closed. We have reached out to the company to find out why it decided to come back.

