Garza makes Hawkeyes history as all-time leading scorer in 74-68 win over Penn State
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY Iowa (KCRG) -Hawkeyes Center Luka Garza made history at Carver-Hawkeye Arena when he became the team’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the team record of 2,116 points during Iowa’s 74-68 win over No. 11 Penn State on Sunday.
Garza put up 23 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.
Garza tied and broke the late, great Roy Marble’s record, set from 1985-89 with a free throw and a pick-an-role layup in 2nd Half.
CJ Fredrick scored 18 points and Joe Wieskamp put up 11 points for Iowa’s fourth consecutive win.
Next up, the Hawkeyes head to Ann Arbor on Thursday to play No. 3 Michigan.
