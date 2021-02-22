Advertisement

More melting this week

Warmer mornings, too
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now until 9 PM***

The rain/snow and snow has been moving to the east through the evening and we will now see dry conditions for most of the week. Overnight there will be partial clearing and fog will be a potential Monday morning, along with the next few mornings. Tomorrow there will be partly sunny skies and high temperatures will range from the mid-30s north to upper 30s/low 40s south. Tomorrow will start the path to the victory against the snow, too! The area is still on track to see more 30s and even a few 40s this work week. It will be a good week to get a car wash in finally, but keep in mind there will be more slush and puddles to drive over with the above freezing temperatures.

TONIGHT: Snow ending, partial clearing. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 38°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Fog, more clearing. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

