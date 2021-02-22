Officials: Woman charged following theft at HyVee in Mount Pleasant

HENRY CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested on theft charges in Henry County after an incident at the HyVee in Mount Pleasant.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said on February 19 they received a report of a theft that was happening at the HyVee on East Washington Street.

Employees followed the suspect from the store and into the parking lot according to officials.

The suspect was located and identified as 36-year-old Mary Lou Zachmeyer, of Mount Pleasant, according to officials.

She was arrested and is being charged with 5th-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

