Portion of East 53rd Street closes Monday for repairs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - East 53rd Street eastbound between Tremont and Eastern avenues will temporarily close to traffic between 9 p.m. Monday to around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Davenport Public Works.

Crews are coming in to repair significant pothole and old pavement failures at the Tremont intersection heading east. This temporary repair will help improve safety until reconstruction activities start back up this spring.

Westbound travel will not be impacted. Eastbound travel will be detoured at Tremont.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.