Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

(KWQC) Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the United States have significantly impacted blood donations, the American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.

Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, the Red Cross said in a media release.

“Every day, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations,” according to the release. “The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Red Cross encourages people to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15

Clinton

Feb. 23: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

March 9: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

Henry

Geneseo

March 11: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church South Campus Building, 302 N. State Street

Kewanee

March 10: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.

Orion

March 9: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1001 9th Street

Lee

Ashton

March 1: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashton-Franklin Center High School, 611 Western, PO Box 329

Dixon

Feb. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 1120 W. First St.

Feb. 26: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Borg Warner, 1350 Franklin Grove Road

March 3: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Do It Best Corporation, 816 W. Progress Dr.

Paw Paw

March 4: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman

Whiteside

Rock Falls

Feb. 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road

March 8: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road

Sterling

Feb. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Avenue

Tampico

March 11: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 Lincoln Street, PO Box 336

