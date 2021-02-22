Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather
(KWQC) Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the United States have significantly impacted blood donations, the American Red Cross said.
The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, the Red Cross said in a media release.
“Every day, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations,” according to the release. “The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Red Cross encourages people to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15
Clinton
Feb. 23: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street
March 9: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street
Henry
Geneseo
March 11: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church South Campus Building, 302 N. State Street
Kewanee
March 10: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.
Orion
March 9: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1001 9th Street
Lee
Ashton
March 1: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashton-Franklin Center High School, 611 Western, PO Box 329
Dixon
Feb. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 1120 W. First St.
Feb. 26: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Borg Warner, 1350 Franklin Grove Road
March 3: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Do It Best Corporation, 816 W. Progress Dr.
Paw Paw
March 4: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman
Whiteside
Rock Falls
Feb. 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road
March 8: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road
Sterling
Feb. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Avenue
Tampico
March 11: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 Lincoln Street, PO Box 336
