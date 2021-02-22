Rock Island County announced 50+ new cases over 2-day period

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 12,784 cases.

The new case number is over two days; 18 from Sunday and 34 from Monday. Health officials on Monday said the state’s disease reporting system, Illinois’ National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, was down on Sunday.

There are currently 17 patients in the hospital with the virus in the county. The county’s total number of deaths remains at 302.

The new cases are:

Sunday: 18

· 2 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 4 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 girl younger than 13

Monday: 34

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 7 men in their 50s

· 8 men in their 40s

· 8 men in their 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 1 woman in her 20s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.