Warm temperatures this week

Lots of melting will take place this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Much quieter weather is on tap this week for the QCA compared to last week.  Despite having more clouds than sun today we should have temperatures racing well above freezing again.  Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine back to the region helping speed up the melting process as well as boost highs to near 40º a temperature we haven’t seen in the QCA since January 21st.  The only front to watch this week will arrive on Thursday, but it’s not expected to bring any snow or rain.  Temps will dip back into the 20s and 30s for Thursday afternoon before rebounding into the 30s and 40s again by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 36º.  Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny.  High: 39º.

