Warmer temperatures this week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The week ahead looks to be a pleasant one, with temperatures at or above normal across the region. We’ll see scattered clouds and some sunshine this afternoon, along with temperatures, with highs reaching the 30′s to the lower 40′s. Sunshine returns for your Tuesday, with readings in the 30′s to mid 40′s. Expect scattered clouds moving in and out of the QCA through the rest of the week, with our next chance for rain and snow early Saturday. Temperatures above freezing during the period will continue to melt some of our abundant snow.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 39°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 40°.

