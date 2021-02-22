Advertisement

Warmer temperatures this week

Lots of melting over the next several days
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The week ahead looks to be a pleasant one, with temperatures at or above normal across the region. We’ll see scattered clouds and some sunshine this afternoon, along with temperatures, with highs reaching the 30′s to the lower 40′s. Sunshine returns for your Tuesday, with readings in the 30′s to mid 40′s. Expect scattered clouds moving in and out of the QCA through the rest of the week, with our next chance for rain and snow early Saturday. Temperatures above freezing during the period will continue to melt some of our abundant snow.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 39°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds overnight. Low:  29°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 40°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Power outage graphic
Power outage in Clinton
Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired Friday around 11:50 p.m. near the...
Davenport police find multiple shell casings late Sunday night
The First Alert Day for Sunday will be in effect through 9 PM for northern counties.
First Alert Day for snow, slick roads 12 PM- 9 PM 02-21-2021
27-year-old Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. of Davenport was found to be unresponsive in his general...
Inmate of Scott County Jail found dead in cell

Latest News

Lots of melting taking place this week
Warmer temperatures this week
Lots of melting taking place this week
Warmer temperatures this week
Sunday snow, Monday mild
More melting this week
Sunday snow, Monday mild
Back to 30s this week